Lily Allen is officially divorced.

The 'Lost My Mind' singer confirmed in 2016 she had split from Sam Cooper - the father of her daughters Ethel, six, and five-year-old Marnie - following over a year of speculation, and she revealed on Wednesday (06.06.18) their union was officially dissolved earlier this month.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''I can use the D-word... [I've been] divorced for three days now.''

And the 33-year-old star revealed she and Sam have an unusual custody agreement for their daughters, taking them for alternative weeks at a time, but she finds the set up very convenient for her work.

She said: ''Me and my ex-husband share custody, a week on and a week off, which is useful for me work, when he's got them, I can do that.''

While Lily and Sam aren't together any more, she admitted they are still ''really friendly''.

Asked how they came to the custody agreement, she said: ''It wasn't really something we discussed, we're both really friendly, our kids go to school equidistant between our houses, so it works.''

Meanwhile, the 'Smile' hitmaker has admitted getting divorced has helped her find more balance in her life.

She told Stylist magazine: ''I've managed to figure out I have two jobs. One is being a singer and songwriter, and the other is being a mum.

''If 'm not doing either to the best of my ability, then the other one suffers.

''So it's important for me to get that balance and balance is something people struggle with for f***ing years and I feel like I'm just getting to the point now where it's working.''

Asked what got her to that point, she added: ''Divorce! I don't think I was particularly good at being a mum when they were really little.

''But I feel like now that they're bigger and able to articulate if there's a problem, then I find it easier to solve it for them.''