Lily Allen has hinted she's received some ''devastating news'' about her family.

The 33-year-old singer - who has daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five, with her former husband Sam Cooper - took to social media on Wednesday (31.10.18) to reveal she's been hit with some mysterious bad news whilst on tour in America.

She wrote: ''I am really quite sick, and I've just had some truly devastating news. Can you trolls just allow me for today ? Thanks I'm advance. (sic)''

The 'Trigger Bang' hitmaker didn't reveal the exact news she has received, but when one fan asked if she was feeling okay, she replied: ''Not really. I can't speak and I'm very shaken up by news from back home.''

A few hours after her tweets were posted, it was then revealed the star would not be performing in Chicago on Wednesday night, or in Minneapolis on Thursday (01.11.18), citing sickness as the cause of the cancellation.

Both shows have been cancelled and organisers are currently working to reschedule the dates.

Lily tweeted: ''#NOSHAMEUSA CHICAGO + MINNEAPOLIS,I have no choice but to cancel tonight and tomorrow's shows, my throat and vocal chords are so inflamed and angry.Working on rescheduling and will have more info for you as soon as I get it. I am so sorry,I was so looking forward to seeing y'all (sic)''

She then thanked her fans for the outpouring of support, after they flooded to the comments to wish her a speedy recovery.

The 'No Fair' singer wrote: ''Overwhelmed by all the well wishers and how understanding everyone is being, thank you all so much. I will make it up to you all I promise . I have the best fans. Love lily x (sic)''