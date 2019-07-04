Lily Allen has a third nipple that gets ''erect and lactates.''

The 'Smile' hitmaker has revealed she has another piece of protruding tissue that sits just underneath her left bosom that gets hard when it's ''stroked'' and squirts milk.

Speaking on 'Shopping With Keith Lemon' on Thursday (04.07.19), she said: ''It is [true I have a third nipple]. It's under my second nipple. No it's actually a real nipple. It actually gets erect when you stroke it. And it actually lactates.''

And that wasn't the only statement that shocked host Keith Lemon as the 34-year-old singer - who has two children; Ethel, seven, and Marnie, six, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - admitted she didn't have an orgasm until she was past 20.

Keith asked: ''Is it true that you didn't have an orgasm until you were 20?''

To which Lily replied: ''Much later. I don't think a lot of women are having orgasms. A lot of women fake the orgasm.

''You might really really like someone and you might have been with them for weeks and then you think: 'Oh my God, this isn't going to work. But if I tell him it's because he's not doing it for me then what's his reaction going to be?' ''

The funny man then pushed her on what would make her orgasm.

To which Lily said with a giggle: ''Get down there and kiss it until I c*m.''

Lily has previously opened up about her sex addiction and how she didn't view her sweaty lesbian sessions with prostitutes as ''cheating'' because they were women.

She said: ''I was in hotel rooms and was feeling quite lonely and had been drinking a lot. Usually drugs and alcohol seem to sustain something in me and it didn't feel like anything was working any more. I'd just been reading a book about addiction and shame and it introduced me to the idea of sex addiction, so I thought, 'Why not give this a go?' It was a low point and this part of the book I'm really not glamorising it in any way, shape or form... It is sad. It is really sad.''

Asked if she made the decision to pay for sex because she was looking for ''companionship, sexual gratification or just not to be alone'', she replied: ''A bit of all of the above. And curiosity. And because it was a woman I felt like it wasn't cheating. I was bonkers.''