Lily Allen has been announced as the face of the latest Vype x House of Holland collaboration.

The 33-year-old singer will star in a new campaign, featuring the latest collaboration between the brand and the fashion designer to develop a new bespoke collection of vape pens, inspired by the Vype ePen 3.

The 'Not Fair' hitmaker explained that she's ''delighted'' to be collaborating with the brand as she has struggled with smoking for a ''long time now'' and was inspired to start vaping after seeing the products sleek feel and lightweight design.

In a statement, she said: ''I'm delighted to be partnering with Vype as I've been a smoker for a long time now, and smoking and singing don't go together particularly well, I need an alternative.

''Having heard about Vype and having seen the collaboration Henry has created with them, I thought I'd give vaping a try.

''I love the sleek feel and colours of the ePen 3 are really appealing to me, plus it's lightweight and easy to use.''

The 35-year-old designer styled the musician in seven looks from his House of Holland AW19 collection, put together to reflect the vibrant colours and design of the ePen 3.

The campaign was shot by world-renowned photographer Rankin, who ''jumped at the chance'' to work alongside Henry and Lily, who he believes perfectly encapsulates the ''fun, bold colours'' of the product's design.

In a statement, he said: ''When Vype approached me to collaborate with them alongside Lily and Henry, I jumped at the chance to capture her and the iconic design of the ePen 3.

''The fun, bold colours of the ePen 3 range were personified perfectly in Lily, who has such a great sense of humour and is always fun to photograph!''