Lily Allen has ''massive problems'' performing intimate gigs.

The 33-year-old singer feels far more comfortable singing for huge crowds as she doesn't feel the pressure to keep every single audience member happy.

She explained to Stylist magazine: ''I find communicating on a grander scale easier than on an intimate one. I have real problems with intimacy.

''If someone said, 'Get on stage and sing 'Smile' in front of 100,000 people', no problem.

''If they said, 'Sing 'Smile' in front of 10 people', massive problems.

''If I feel like I'm not pleasing this person here, I get anxiety, but I don't care about p**sing off the masses.

''I would prefer everybody loved me but it doesn't mean I'll stop saying what I believe in order to get that love.''

Despite her success, the 'Hard Out Here' hitmaker insists she doesn't make a lot of money from her career.

She said: ''It's really hard to make money out of music these days, people don't buy albums and I don't make any money from streaming, because of my contract, which I signed in 2005.''

And Lily's outspoken views have prevented her from being regarded as a ''bankable brand'' by music executives.

She said: ''With all the negative attention I get from things beyond my control, I ask myself quite often, 'What am I doing this for?'

''I'm past becoming a bankable brand as I'm not safe, so this is what I do and if I'm not going to make millions of pounds out of it then I might as well be doing it for the right reasons.''