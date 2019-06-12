Lily Allen admits she doesn't ''believe'' in marriage since getting a divorce fro her former spouse Sam Cooper last year.
Lily Allen doesn't ''believe'' in marriage.
The 34-year-old singer - who was previously wed to Sam Cooper, the father of her daughters Ethel, seven, and six-year-old Marnie - insists the institution is simply a ''contract'' for the government or the church and neither are important to her.
She said: ''Marriage is a contract between the government and/or god. Neither of which I believe in.''
The 'Trigger Bang' hitmaker admitted she tried to ''avoid being a woman'' growing up because of her relationship with her father, actor Keith Allen, and had to start ''liking'' other females when she had her daughters.
She told Stylist magazine: ''When I was growing up I had a very fragmented relationship with my dad.
''The way he spoke about women with his friends was quite derogatory so I tried to avoid being a woman.
''I didn't really bond with women and I felt jealous of women. Then, when I had my two girls I was like, 'OK, I guess you're going to have to start liking women now, Lily'. 'But it's been a complete blessing.''
The 'Smile' hitmaker loves social media, particularly Instagram, because it offers an ''insight'' into different areas of people's lives.
She said: ''The website I visit most often is Instagram [and] the best thing about social media is [having] insight into other people's life experiences.''
However, Lily has learned not to look herself up online.
She said: ''When I google myself I get sad.''
And Lily praised the internet for helping kick-off her award-winning music career, but admitted she would be a lot ''happier'' if there wasn't negative comments from trolls online.
She simply said: ''Without technology I would probably be happier but less successful.''
The full interview appears in this week's issue of Lily Allen takes over Stylist, which is out now.
