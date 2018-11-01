Lily Allen has cancelled two shows on her North American tour due to her suffering with ''inflamed vocal cords''.

The 33-year-old pops star - who has daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - sent her fans into panic on Wednesday night (31.10.18) when she logged on to her Twitter account to reveal she was ''sick'' and had received ''some truly devastating news'' from back home.

Lily has now provided her worried followers with an update on her health situation announcing that her planned concerts in Chicago and Minneapolis were off as she can't sing due to her throat problems.

She posted on Twitter: ''#NOSHAMEUSA CHICAGO + MINNEAPOLIS, I have no choice but to cancel tonight and tomorrow's shows, my throat and vocal chords are so inflamed and angry. Working on rescheduling and will have more info for you as soon as I get it. I am so sorry,I was so looking forward to seeing y'all (sic)''

The 'Family Man' singer also posted videos to her fans confirming the news with a croaky voice, in which she said: ''We are working on rescheduling both shows, so I will get back to you with news on those. I'm just really, really sorry but this is unavoidable, I've been battling it for two weeks.''

Lily was inundated with messages from well-wishers on Twitter and she made sure she tweeted to thank everyone who had got in touch to wish her their best.

She wrote: ''Overwhelmed by all the well wishers and how understanding everyone is being, thank you all so much. I will make it up to you all I promise . I have the best fans. Love lily (sic)''

Lily kicked off her 'No Shame' tour in Santa Ana, California, on October 5 in support of her fourth studio LP of the same name and the North American leg is set to conclude on November 9 in Vancouver, Canada. She is scheduled to perform in Denver on Saturday (03.11.18).