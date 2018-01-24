Lily Allen has announced her first album in three years, 'No Shame'.

The 32-year-old star recently returned with the single 'Trigger Bang' with grime star Giggs, for which they dropped the music video today (24.01.18), and now she has confirmed the much-anticipated follow-up to 2014's Sheezus' will be released ''early summer''.

The 'Smile' hitmaker will also be heading out on a mini tour in March, hitting Manchester, London and Glasgow.

Coming-of-age banger 'Trigger Bang' is all about Lily's wild past.

On the track, she sings: ''When I was young I was blameless/ Playing with rude boys and trainers/

I had a foot in the rave 'cause I was attracted to danger/

I never got home for Neighbours, hey/ When I grew up, nothing changed much/ Anything went, I was famous

/I would wake up next to strangers/ Everyone knows what cocaine does/ Numbing the pain when the shame comes, hey.''

In October 2016, Lily debuted a new track at Mark Ronson's show at The Savoy hotel in London.

The 'Alfie' hitmaker took to the stage to perform three songs at the MasterCard Priceless event, including a brand new electronic dance track which she created with the superstar DJ.

However, she was still learning the words to the as-yet-untitled track as she had to read most of it from a lyrics sheet.

Speaking at the show, which was her first concert in over a year, Lily told the crowd: ''I haven't played anything for about a year I'm really nervous.''

The 'Alfie' star told the audience then she'd been in the studio with Ronson, 42.

Before performing the track, she said: ''Mark and I have been in the studio a little bit this week.''

The producer previously said she'd channeled the heartbreak caused by her separation from Sam Cooper into her lyrics.

An official release date and full tracklisting for 'No Shame' is yet to be unveiled.

Lily's UK tour dates are as follows:

March 20, Manchester Gorilla

March 21, London - Tufnell Park Dome

March 23, Glasgow - King Tuts