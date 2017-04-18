Lily Allen has opened up about her failed marriage to Sam Cooper on a new song.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter - who tied the knot in 2011 - has provided an honest account of her relationship with Sam in a track that has leaked online.

The song 'Family Man' features the lyrics: ''It's not always easy, being a family man. Baby, don't leave me, I'm just doing what I can to get by.''

And Lily - who has two daughters, Ethel, five and four-year-old Marnie with her estranged husband - also accepts her own share of responsibility for their break-up.

She says: ''I know that you love me, though I'm young and stupid. I am wild and ruthless, you're better off without me.

''I am more than selfish, I am tired, I'm helpless. If I had the time of day, I might give all my days to you.''

Lily split from Sam in 2015, after six years together, but she's also hinted at a reconciliation with her ex in the new track.

Lily said: ''I know we're gonna pull through, but darling I need my time away from you.''

The musician previously promised she would be open about the breakdown of her marriage on her new album.

She said: ''Weirdly, this album is quite insular. Mainly it's to do with me and my relationship with my children, the breakdown of my marriage, substance abuse etc.''

Lily also revealed her songs will be ''a commentary in terms of the state of the world'' and blamed Simon Cowell for musicians being less vocal about their political beliefs than they used to be.

She explained: ''It's quite difficult to deliver a political message without sounding really preachy and earnest, and have a catchy pop melody at the same time. I have done it, twice, on this record, so look forward to it.

''Simon Cowell is a lot to blame - I really mean that, it's not a joke.

Before that style or that obsession with fame came to fruition, you needed to play an instrument to be able to write your own songs.''