Lily Allen has accused the police of trying to cover up her stalker case.

The 33-year-old singer - who has kids Marnie, six, and Ethel, seven, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - has alleged that the police used their knowledge of her new romantic relationship to cover up the behaviour of her stalker, Alex Gray.

Gray broke into the singer's home in 2015 while she was sleeping, which ultimately led to his conviction and detention under the Mental Health Act.

At the time, Lily was in bed with her then-new boyfriend MC Meridian Dan.

And Lily has now alleged that Metropolitan Police officers used knowledge of her new relationship to ''get rid'' of the stalker case.

Lily suggested the police may have wanted to keep the case quiet because she's well-known.

The 'Smile' hitmaker explained: ''That was not public knowledge, and I still think that the police used that against me: 'She won't want the public to know that she has got a new boyfriend. We can kind of get rid of this story. She won't want people to think of her like that.'

''I don't know if it's because I'm a well-known person and they don't want it to be talked about in this way, because it's such a f****ng issue clearly.''

Lily subsequently claimed that Gray threatened to stab her - and yet officers still insisted he was not a serious threat.

She shared: ''He said he wanted to put a knife through my face. She (a police officer) stopped the interview. She said that 'I don't think he poses a threat to you. We should go for burglary.'''

Speaking about how the police dealt with her case, Lily added: ''They will take the credit, but they don't do the work, they just don't.''