Lily Allen relies on a teleprompter when she performs because her overwhelming anxiety makes her forget the lyrics to her songs.

The 32-year-old singer has opened up about her battle with her nerves when she is on stage in the past, but she has now publicly revealed she is so stricken with fear when she sings in front of a large audience she needs to have a device displaying the lyrics to her tracks in front of her to as a ''back up'' to ensure she doesn't stand behind the mic in silence.

The 'The Fear' htimaker - who has daughters Marnie, four, and Ethel, five, with her estranged husband Sam Cooper - posted on Twitter: ''Well, I get anxious about going on stage because of bad past experiences, I need to have a TelePrompTer with my lyrics on because of my fear. Just as a back up. (sic).''

And Lily has revealed her anxiety can be so bad she forgets her name.

She added: ''When nerves take over (rare) my brain becomes consumed and I can't remember my name, never mind lyrics that I've written. (sic).''

Despite her performance problems, Lily knows she is a worthwhile music artist because she has always made sure her tracks are ''honest and truthful''.

Speaking previously, she shared: ''There are more girls getting involved in songwriting and production and it's brilliant. Things are happening. Truth and honesty is all I really had to offer. As long as I honed my craft and made sure I was being as honest and truthful as possible then it justifies it. People will always connect to truth and honesty when it comes to music.''