Lily Aldridge wants her own beauty or fashion line.

The Victoria's Secret model loves her career as it is but always wants to ''keep evolving'' and feels she is ''bursting with creativity'', which she would love to channel into her own fashion line.

She told InStyle magazine: ''My career has happened organically. I was never super-successful right away. It's been a nice, slow ride, which I like. I love modeling, but I want to keep evolving. I would love to create my own beauty or fashion line one day. I feel like I'm just bursting with creativity, and I'm trying to figure out what that next lane is. I always tell my daughter, 'You can be and do whatever you want.'''

Meanwhile, Lily - who has six-year-old daughter Dixie with her husband Caleb Followill - ''always thought'' she'd be a soccer player.

She said: ''I always thought I was going to be a soccer player, get a scholarship to college and then join the U.S. women's team. Mia Hamm was my role model. I still look up to her ...

''That's when I got really competitive. I was nervous to play them, because I'd been talking about soccer all day. It felt great to be on the field. Being around athletes makes me feel very comfortable. It's different for me to get to be athletic and look like the strong woman I am. I think women athletes are incredibly strong and powerful, and to me that's the most beautiful thing in the world.''