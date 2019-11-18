Lily Aldridge wants to make sure her fragrance line is ''sustainable''.

The 34-year-old model recently released Summit, the second scent from her eponymous fragrance brand, and has said it was her goal in making the product to keep packaging to a minimum, because she gets ''so frustrated'' when she has to deal with ''extra packaging and waste'' when ordering online.

Asked why it was important to her to make the scent sustainable, she said: ''I'm an online shopper and this is an online brand. I love trying new beauty products, but I would get so frustrated by all the extra packaging and waste that was coming to my house.

''When I was creating this, I wanted to make sure there was as minimal waste as possible while still getting the package to arrive to customers in one piece. There's still so much more I want to do to make my brand more sustainable, from the ingredients to the packaging.

''It's been a huge learning process and I've gotten a lot of feedback from fans and just people on online, so I can't wait to keep evolving by trying to do more and do better. This is just the first chapter and I'm really proud of what we did.''

And Lily also opened up on how her beauty routine has changed since becoming a mother to daughter Dixie, seven, and son Winston, nine months, whom she has with husband Caleb Followill.

She explained to InStyle: ''Once you become a mom, your beauty routine gets different because it happens whenever you have time to do it. I'm still nursing so I'm using really clean and natural products.

''As far as fragrance, it's always been a part of my routine. I have about 10 fragrances (including my own) that I love and I wear for different occasions. I wear Haven more for my day-to-day life and Summit feels more appropriate now that it's fall.''