Model Lily Aldridge's huge Ray-Ban sunglasses collection was influenced by Johnny Depp and Jack Nicholson.
Lily Aldridge has a huge Ray-Ban sunglasses collection because of Johnny Depp and Jack Nicholson.
The 34-year-old model - who has fronted campaigns for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Levi's and Bulgari - has revealed her favourite accessory is a pair of shades, and she was inspired by the two big screen stars.
Speaking to New York magazine's The Strategist: ''I feel like Jack Nicholson and Johnny Depp always wore them, and they just have that cool, classic rock-and-roll vibe.
''Sunglasses are the thing I like to splurge on most, and I have so many, but I always go back to the Ray-Bans. I have the Clubmaster, the Aviator, the Wayfarer - I rotate between them.''
While it might be difficult for Lily to pick a favourite pair, she revealed she's been wearing her tortoiseshell Wayfarers more than the rest lately.
She also opened up on her top fashion trends, adding that she has embraced a boho-chic vibe while wearing Zara body suits with items from the Doen label.
She said: ''I just love Doen, and the Jane Top and Joan Dress are my absolute favourites for fall. The Jane Top is the perfect easy blouse for fall, with a pair of high-waisted trousers.
''I have one in a pumpkin spice colour, and I wear it with these really nice cream trousers and some brown slip-ons and my tortoiseshell Ray-Bans and my Bottega clutch.''
Meanwhile, Lily previously said she wants her Summit makeup range to be ''sustainable''.
She explained: ''When I was creating this, I wanted to make sure there was as minimal waste as possible while still getting the package to arrive to customers in one piece. There's still so much more I want to do to make my brand more sustainable, from the ingredients to the packaging.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...