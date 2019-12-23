Lily Aldridge has a huge Ray-Ban sunglasses collection because of Johnny Depp and Jack Nicholson.

The 34-year-old model - who has fronted campaigns for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Levi's and Bulgari - has revealed her favourite accessory is a pair of shades, and she was inspired by the two big screen stars.

Speaking to New York magazine's The Strategist: ''I feel like Jack Nicholson and Johnny Depp always wore them, and they just have that cool, classic rock-and-roll vibe.

''Sunglasses are the thing I like to splurge on most, and I have so many, but I always go back to the Ray-Bans. I have the Clubmaster, the Aviator, the Wayfarer - I rotate between them.''

While it might be difficult for Lily to pick a favourite pair, she revealed she's been wearing her tortoiseshell Wayfarers more than the rest lately.

She also opened up on her top fashion trends, adding that she has embraced a boho-chic vibe while wearing Zara body suits with items from the Doen label.

She said: ''I just love Doen, and the Jane Top and Joan Dress are my absolute favourites for fall. The Jane Top is the perfect easy blouse for fall, with a pair of high-waisted trousers.

''I have one in a pumpkin spice colour, and I wear it with these really nice cream trousers and some brown slip-ons and my tortoiseshell Ray-Bans and my Bottega clutch.''

Meanwhile, Lily previously said she wants her Summit makeup range to be ''sustainable''.

She explained: ''When I was creating this, I wanted to make sure there was as minimal waste as possible while still getting the package to arrive to customers in one piece. There's still so much more I want to do to make my brand more sustainable, from the ingredients to the packaging.''