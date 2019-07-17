Lily Aldridge has made a point to ''prioritise'' herself.

The Victoria's Secret Angel - who has daughter Dixie, seven, and son Winston, five months, with husband Caleb Followill - admitted she has had ''much less time'' for herself since having her second child but she needs to set aside periods to focus on her own needs as she thinks that makes her a better wife and other.

She said: ''You have much less time for yourself.''

Explaining she finds the time to ''prioritise'' herself, she added: ''It makes me the best version of myself so I can take care of everyone around me.''

Dixie turned seven last month and her 33-year-old mother planned a special surprise for her birthday.

She said: ''I surprised her and took her to a JoJo Siwa concert with her cousin! They had the BEST time!

''There is nothing I love more than surprising my little ones with magical memories.''

And Lily revealed Winston is already developing his own personality.

She told People magazine: ''He is such a sweet, smiling five month old.''

Lily has previously confessed to experiencing ''mom guilt'' but thinks it is important that she goes to work.

She said: ''You know, I wish I could just be there every second of the day. But then I'm also so proud that I'm a working mom and I always emphasise that to my daughter when I have to go to work. One day I think she's going to be really proud.

''I don't even know the answer! Obviously family is my number one priority, always. And I am so lucky to work with incredible clients that I get to bring my daughter with me on trips and she gets to be a part of this magical journey with me. But it's all balance and all of us are still trying to figure it all out as moms or businesswomen - all those things. Just try to be the best you can be.''