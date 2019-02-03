Lily Aldridge has given birth to her second child.

The Victoria's Secret model and her Kings Of Leon rocker husband, Caleb Followill, welcomed their son Winston Roy - a brother for their six-year-old daughter Dixie - into the world earlier this week.

Lily shared a black and white photo of the tot's toes on her Instagram account and captioned the image: ''[heart emoji] Winston Roy Followill [heart emoji] Blessed our lives January 29, 2019.''

The 33-year-old beauty - who announced her pregnancy in August - recently spoke of how excited she was to start breastfeeding again when she had her baby.

She said: ''I did with Dixie and I just love the experience. [I] feel very blessed I can [breastfeed] because I know it can be different for every woman and that's okay.''

Lily previously revealed she has a special ''bond'' with her fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel, because they all had children around the same time.

She said: ''We [Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel] all had kids at the same time and we have this bond - it's a really nice community of model moms. I am so proud to be a mom, it's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt.''

Lily also said being a parent has made her worry less about her figure and thinks people should be less judgemental.

She added: ''It's been a while now since I had that moment of having to get back in shape [after giving birth], but there should be no judgement, everybody's journey is different. Of course, as I get older my body is changing, I'm a woman, but I love it. I love working out and I love being healthy but I don't judge myself so much; I don't care if I have a six-pack any more.

''I am inspired by all these amazing women who have fuller bodies and don't care about cellulite. I have cellulite, too, and I have stretch marks. When I was younger I would be like, 'Oh, my abs need to be firmer'; now I look back and I'm like, 'You were crazy! Your abs were gorgeous!'''