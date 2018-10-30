Lily Aldridge can't wait to breastfeed her second child when she gives birth, as she feels ''very blessed'' to be able to do so.
Lily Aldridge can't wait to breastfeed her new baby.
The 32-year-old model - who already has a six-year-old daughter Dixie with her Kings of Leon husband Caleb Followill - is currently pregnant with her second child, and has said she feels ''very blessed'' to be able to breastfeed her new arrival when it comes.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I did with Dixie and I just love the experience. [I] feel very blessed I can [breastfeed] because I know it can be different for every woman and that's okay.''
The beauty didn't reveal the sex of her second child, but did note that her daughter is ''very excited [and] picking out outfits left [and] right'' for her impending sibling.
Lily announced the news of her second pregnancy in August this year, in an Instagram post in which she showed off her tiny bump in a bikini and captioned it: ''SURPRISE.''
The Victoria's Secret beauty previously revealed she has a special ''bond'' with her fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel, because they all had children around the same time.
She said: ''We [Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel] all had kids at the same time and we have this bond - it's a really nice community of model moms. I am so proud to be a mom, it's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt.''
Lily also said being a parent has made her worry less about her figure and thinks people should be less judgemental.
She added: ''It's been a while now since I had that moment of having to get back in shape [after giving birth], but there should be no judgement, everybody's journey is different. Of course, as I get older my body is changing, I'm a woman, but I love it. I love working out and I love being healthy but I don't judge myself so much; I don't care if I have a six-pack any more.
''I am inspired by all these amazing women who have fuller bodies and don't care about cellulite. I have cellulite, too, and I have stretch marks. When I was younger I would be like, 'Oh, my abs need to be firmer'; now I look back and I'm like, 'You were crazy! Your abs were gorgeous!'''
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...