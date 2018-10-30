Lily Aldridge can't wait to breastfeed her new baby.

The 32-year-old model - who already has a six-year-old daughter Dixie with her Kings of Leon husband Caleb Followill - is currently pregnant with her second child, and has said she feels ''very blessed'' to be able to breastfeed her new arrival when it comes.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I did with Dixie and I just love the experience. [I] feel very blessed I can [breastfeed] because I know it can be different for every woman and that's okay.''

The beauty didn't reveal the sex of her second child, but did note that her daughter is ''very excited [and] picking out outfits left [and] right'' for her impending sibling.

Lily announced the news of her second pregnancy in August this year, in an Instagram post in which she showed off her tiny bump in a bikini and captioned it: ''SURPRISE.''

The Victoria's Secret beauty previously revealed she has a special ''bond'' with her fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel, because they all had children around the same time.

She said: ''We [Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel] all had kids at the same time and we have this bond - it's a really nice community of model moms. I am so proud to be a mom, it's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt.''

Lily also said being a parent has made her worry less about her figure and thinks people should be less judgemental.

She added: ''It's been a while now since I had that moment of having to get back in shape [after giving birth], but there should be no judgement, everybody's journey is different. Of course, as I get older my body is changing, I'm a woman, but I love it. I love working out and I love being healthy but I don't judge myself so much; I don't care if I have a six-pack any more.

''I am inspired by all these amazing women who have fuller bodies and don't care about cellulite. I have cellulite, too, and I have stretch marks. When I was younger I would be like, 'Oh, my abs need to be firmer'; now I look back and I'm like, 'You were crazy! Your abs were gorgeous!'''