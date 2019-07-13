Lil Wayne ''won't be quitting'' the Blink-182 tour - despite walking off stage during a recent set.

The 36-year-old rap star appeared to quit the tour in abrupt fashion during a gig in Bristow, Virginia, but he's now confirmed he won't be walking away from the scheduled shows.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won't be quitting this tour! I'm having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! (sic)''

Prior to walking off stage, Wayne spoke to the crowd about his grievances.

He said: ''I just want the people to know if you were wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many ... that's not my swag.

''I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though.''

Meanwhile, Blink-182 - which is made up of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - are set to release a new album later this summer.

Mark, the group's bassist and singer, recently revealed there is an official announcement ''forthcoming''.

He explained: ''There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who's the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date.

''But we are finalising mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming.''