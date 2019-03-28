Lil Wayne has demanded the return of his old lyric notebook.

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker has sent a legal letter to Moments in Time - who are selling the 1999 jotter for $250,000 - insisting he is the rightful owner and the broker doesn't have permission to sell or transfer the book to anyone.

In the letter, which has been obtained by TMZ, Wayne's legal team argued he never abandoned the notebook - which was discovered in one of his old cars - as he just misplaced it and was thrilled to learn it had been found. They accused the man who found it had ''absconded with the notebook'' and deliberately concealed it for years in order to cash in.

However, Gary Zimet, who owns Moments in Time is refusing to give in and insisted the Young Money boss will have to pay the asking price if he wants his words back because the person who found it ''has crystal clear title''.

The 36-year-old rapper has threatened legal action in order to stop the sale of the notebook, which includes material from 'We On Fire' and 'I Feel', which were written during Wayne's stint with rap group Hot Boys.

It was previously claimed the seller found the notebook when a dealership he works for took ownership of one of Wayne's old cars and he rummaged through what had been left inside the vehicle.

The book has some signs of water damage, which the man explained was due to it getting close to being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

The unnamed man stored the notebook in a box in his garage and his home and most of his garage were severely damaged when the natural disaster hit in 2005.