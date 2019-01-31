Lil Wayne is suing his former lawyer for over $20 million.

The 36-year-old rapper has filed a lawsuit against Ronald Sweeney - who represented him from 2005 until September last year - because he was being charged a 10 percent fee for every deal he helped close, and he claims he was never told by his legal representative that the industry standard is the considerably lower five percent.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Sweeney also proposed he received an additional 10 percent of all profits from Wayne's Young Money label, but the 'Lollipop' hitmaker rejected the request.

However, he claims Sweeney also hired another law firm to assist with his dispute with Cash Money over his 'Carter V' deal, with the other company also taking 23 percent of the Cash Money settlement and 15 percent of the Universal Music Group settlement, on top of his regular lawyer's inflated commission.

Wayne is seeking the $20 million he claims the lawyer unfairly made over the years in commission.

Last year, the 'Sucker For Pain' singer received a hefty pay off of ''well over $10 million'' as a settlement of his legal battle against Birdman, Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group.

The rapper had filed a lawsuit demanding Cash Money pay him a reported $51 million in 2015, claiming CEO Birdman, owed him millions of dollars for his album 'Tha Carter V'.

Sources claimed when the suit was settled that Universal wrote the eight-figure cheque, and that they were happy to doing so as Cash Money imprint, record label Young Money, make millions thanks to a roster of major clients such as Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Wayne was reportedly due to receive $8 million in advance of recording the album, which he started in December 2013, and then a further $2 million when he finished the record a year later, which he has now received.