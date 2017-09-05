Lil Wayne is ''doing fine'' after being hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures over the weekend.

The 'Sucker For Pain' star had to pull out of a planned performance in Las Vegas over the weekend after he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago but now his daughter Reginae Carter has taken to social media to insist he is doing much better.

She tweeted: ''My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns ... you guys are amazing (sic)''

After being discovered in his hotel room, Lil Wayne - who suffers from epilepsy - was reportedly taken to Northwestern Memorial, where he had another seizure, with sources adding that Wayne's team had tried to have him discharged on Sunday afternoon so he could make his show at Drai's Beachclub at the Cromwell Hotel but doctors advised against it as they felt it was too risky for the rapper to fly.

T.I. was drafted in to replace the 'Lollipop' hitmaker at the venue, which they confirmed on Instagram, adding: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance tonight at Drai's Nightclub located at the Cromwell Hotel.

''In lieu of his absence T.I. will be performing in his place alongside DJ Franzen for another installment of Sundrais. Lil Wayne and the entire Young Money / Maverick team are valued partners and members of the Drai's LIVE family. Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai's wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time.''