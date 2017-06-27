Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10.

The 'No Frauds' rapper first put his home on the market in 2015, and after waiting two years to sell the 15,000 square foot property, he's finally managed to unload it and picked up a cool $10 million in the process.

However, the money isn't as much as the 34-year-old rapper would have wanted, as the mansion was originally listed for $18 million when it went up for sale in April 2015, almost double the eventual selling price.

The price is also $2 million less than the asking price listed with estate agent Ty Forkner of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who was advertising the three-storey property for $12 million.

Built in 2005, the mansion boasts nine bedrooms, and the 'Sucker For Pain' hitmaker - real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. - has also installed interesting features such as a rooftop skate park, a lagoon with live sharks and a recording studio.

According to New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the Florida property has six of its bedrooms in the main home, whilst three - and the recording studio - are found in the guest house.

The home also comes with whopping 30-foot ceilings and a two-storey master suite which includes its own glass elevator, whilst a glass wall on the back of the house boasts views of the pool and the city skyline.

Estate agent Ty Forkner said Lil Wayne's decision to sell the property comes as he wants a ''change of scenery''.

He said: ''He wanted a change of scenery. He's been in this house for a while. He spends a lot of time in Los Angeles.''

And the new owners definitely snapped up a bargain, as Ty insists properties like this one usually sell for over $20 million.

He added: ''[The home has] over 15,000 square feet, which you don't find [here]. With the new building code [in Miami Beach], an owner cannot build a home this big. [Prices are usually in] the high teens into the $20s and $30s.''