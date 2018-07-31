Lil Wayne reportedly pulled out of a planned performance because he ''didn't want to do it''.

The 35-year-old rap star was due to appear at Panorama music festival in New York on Saturday (28.07.18) and while fans received last-minute news that he wouldn't be appearing because weather delayed his flight, the reality is rumoured to be quite different.

A source shared: ''He didn't want to do it. This was going on for days, like three days. He just did not want to do the festival.''

Shortly before Wayne was scheduled to take to the stage, a message appeared on screens telling fans: ''Due to weather conditions, Lil Wayne's flight has been delayed and he is unable to perform tonight. He was looking forward to performing for his NYC fans and plans to come back as soon as possible.''

But according to an insider, Wayne simply isn't a fan of New York, especially after he was arrested on a gun possession charge in 2007 following a concert.

The chart-topping star subsequently pleaded guilty in 2009 and served eight months in prison in the city.

The source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''He's hated it here since his arrest years ago.''

Meanwhile, another source claimed that because of Wayne's desire to spend as little time in the city as possible, he left himself virtually no room for unforeseen problems.

The insider explained: ''Festival organisers found out mere hours before they put the signs up [that Wayne would not make it].

''They didn't know. Everyone was working to fix the situation and try to get him on at a later time.''

However, Wayne's attorney Ron Sweeney has insisted his client had intended to play the festival.

He said: ''I was there at the festival. We wanted to do the show. We had a flight delay. We tried to switch with Gucci Mane and go on at 8:30 p.m.''