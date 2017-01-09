The Cash Money Records boss recently said on Travis Scott's Beats 1 radio show that the album, which was put on hold when Lil Wayne filed a $51 million (£41.5 million) lawsuit against him in early 2015, would be released this year (17).

"It's definitely coming out. The situation with me and my son (Lil Wayne), I'mma put all of that behind us and just let it move forward," he said.

However, sources close to the Lollipop hitmaker claim he was "full of s**t" when he made the comment because there has been no movement in their lawsuit, in which Wayne accuses Williams of withholding money he was owed.

His team has told TMZ Birdman is trying to "look like the nice guy" and like he wants to bury the hatchet, but they haven't heard anything about settling the lawsuit and until that happens, nothing changes and the album will remain unreleased.

According to the website, Birdman recently met with Universal Music Group executives to trying to reach a deal that would please Wayne.

He also said on his radio show the rapper was "one of the best artists ever to do the game" and "I want to see him continue to do what he been doing, and I'm going to support whatever he's doing."

The 34-year-old rapper, real name Dwayne Carter, Jr., has reportedly signed a new deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation.