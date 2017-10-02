Lil Wayne pulled out of a concert on Saturday (30.09.17) because he didn't want to go through security checks.

The 'Sucker For Pain' hitmaker was scheduled to perform with the likes of 2 Chainz, Cardi B, and Tory Lanez at the annual Fall Ball in Columbia, South Carolina, but pulled out after he ''elected not to come into the building through the venue's standard safety procedures.''

A statement from the Colonial Life Arena (CLA) continued: ''The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena.

''While we regret the artist's decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardise the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members.''

The rest of the show went on as planned, but a row has now broken out over refunds.

While the venue initially said they would be offering fans their money back, promoters have decided against it.

Promoters from Victory Promotions, Ben Hated, LLC. and MTS Entertainment said: ''After careful consideration and a consultation with our attorneys we collectively have decided not to offer refunds for the 2nd Annual Fall Ball 2017.''

They have argued that Wayne - whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. - was not the headline act on the bill and therefore not the main attraction for the event.

They said: ''Each artist on the 2nd Annual Fall Ball is a headlining act in their own right.

''All of our flyers and promotions has never once mentioned Lil Wayne as the headliner nor mentioned this as a Lil Wayne concert.''

The promoters went on to claim their preference was to have Cardi B perform as the final act because of her chart-topping single, 'Yellow Bodak' but 2Chainz and Wayne had threatened to cancel if she went on last.

The venue received a letter from the promoters asking them to retract the refund offer, and said they are currently negotiating with them as they disagree with the decision.

A statement obtained by TheState.com read: ''CLA disagrees with that decision. We are in discussions with the promoters and will continue to represent the interest of our patrons regarding refunds.

''As we continue to seek a positive outcome for our patrons, we ask for your patience and apologise for this inconvenience.''