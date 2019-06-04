Lil Kim wants her bankruptcy to be dismissed.

The 44-year-old rapper has filed court documents explaining she has been able to get her finances in order so no longer needs any help from the court to protect her from creditors and has asked for a federal judge to dismiss the filing she made a year ago.

In May 2018, Kim filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in a bid to save her New Jersey home as the submission paused all legal actions over the property.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the 'Crush on You' hitmaker explained she has had time to obtain a lawyer and has secured a loan modification for her mansion so now has her finances in a healthier position and doesn't need the bankruptcy.

It was previously revealed that Kim failed to make a mortgage payment of over $10,000 in June 2018, so a creditor in her bankruptcy asked permission to auction off the $2 million property and use the money to help pay off her bankruptcy debt.

While they asked for a judge to seize the abode to sell to the highest bidder, Kim pleaded for the motion not to be granted as she was committed to reorganising her debts in order to save her house.

When she filed for bankruptcy, the 'Not Tonight' singer explained she had assets totalling $2,573,300 - a figure considerably smaller than the liabilities of $4,084,841.60 which she held.

Of that sum of debts, Kim owed $1,845,451 in back taxes alone.