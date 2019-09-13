LIL' KIM is ''unapologetic'' about her fashion choices.

The 45-year-old rapper has said she likes to take risks with her fashion and does whatever feels right to her, as she says she never wants to apologise for the way she looks.

Asked about her fashion and beauty secrets, she said: ''I do what I feel and I'm unapologetic about it too. A lot of times we mess up because sometimes we don't have the time. Sometimes there's things that just go completely wrong you'll never know about, but I just go with what I feel.''

And Kim's favourite fashion look of all time has been her famous Louis Vuitton logo look for her cover with Interview magazine, in which she posed in nothing but a cap, whilst her body was covered with the brand's logo.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''The Louis Vuitton is definitely one of my favourites, which is the one from the Interview Magazine [shoot.] And of course the Hardcore poster, the purple pasty. Honestly, the wine colour BET look that I just did a couple months ago with Mary J. Blige, who's one of my favourites, and I designed that from head to toe myself.''

Last month, the rapper dropped a picture on her Instagram account to tease her upcoming album '9', which saw her covered in Chanel jewellery, as well as having the brand's iconic logo stamped into her grey wig.

And her photographer, Michael Antonio, says the shoot was designed to ''show an evolution of her aesthetic''.

He said at the time: ''All the photos are promotional material for the new project she's working on, '9'; her next album.

''The direction of the photo was essentially a self homage to her, the entire shoot was to show an evolution of her aesthetic. She's had Chanel hair and her whole body covered in Louis Vuitton logos before and we wanted to keep up with tradition. I knew that I wanted it to be fresh and new but also something that echoed one of the many reasons why we love Kim.''