Lil Kim has paid tribute to Kim Porter.

The 47-year-old model was found dead at her Los Angeles home last week and her close pal, rapper Lil Kim, 44, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving (22.11.18) to remember her.

Lil Kim wrote: ''I've tried to write something so many times, but I can't put into words how special @ladykp was. Oh my Kim. There are so many memories with the family and although you were talented at many things, you had one of the major roles and held down the family like none other. With today being about family, I can't help but honor this amazing woman and the family. Hold your family tight a little longer today. I will always be there for my extended family. Thanks for all of your prayers. Rest in Paradise Kim Porter (sic).''

Meanwhile, a cause of death for Kim - who had Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila with her former partner Sean 'Diddy' Combs - has not yet been established.

The star had been suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks, and the police have confirmed there was ''no foul play'' surrounding her passing.

An autopsy was carried out by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner after her death but they still need to undertake further tests to determine the cause.

The funeral will take place this weekend in Columbus, Georgia and Faith Evans - who is the widow of Notorious B.I.G. - is set to perform.

Diddy is said to be keen to deliver a eulogy at the service but he is reportedly still so ''distraught'' over her shock death, he's unsure he could make it through his speech.

Mary J. Blige will also attend the service, though she's not scheduled to perform.

At the request of the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker his former partner's casket will arrive at the funeral in a horse-drawn carriage because the model adored the creatures.

The hip hop mogul recently admitted he's been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex.

Alongside a video of himself cradling Kim while she was pregnant, he wrote on Instagram: ''For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't.

''I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.

''We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [love heart emoji] (sic)''