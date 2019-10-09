LIL' KIM paid a touching tribute to Biggie as she collected the BET I Am Hip Hop Award on Tuesday night (08.10.19).

The 45-year-old rapper - who dated the late music legend between 1993 and 1997 - said the 'Hypnotize' hitmaker is still there guiding her and and admitted she will ''always love him'' after she collected her honour from Rick Ross.

Speaking on stage at the ceremony, which was aired live on TV from the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, she said: ''I don't know if ya'll know what it's like to have an angel following you all the time, but that's Biggie.

''I'm gonna always love him and I'm gonna always ride for him.

''I don't play about him. That's just what it is: Brooklyn.''

Kim also took to the stage to perform a career-spanning medley which saw her joined on stage by O.T. Gensis, Musiq Soulchild and Junior M.A.F.I.A.

The show-stopping set saw her open with 'Lighters Up' from 2005's 'The Naked Truth'.

Junior then joined her for 'Player's Anthem' and she also included her verse from Puff Daddy's 'It's All About The Benjamins.'

Meanwhile, the evening was dominated by J. Cole, who took home a total of three awards.

The 34-year-old rapper won best Lyricist, Impact Track for 'Middle Child' and Featured Verse for his appearance on 21 Savage's 'a lot'.

Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X won two awards apiece.

Cardi's 'Money' promo won best Hip Hop Video and she was also honoured with the Made You Look prize for her style.

Travis' 'Astroworld' picked up Album of the Year and he was also named Video Director of the Year.

Rising star Megan Thee Stallion bagged Hot Ticket Performer and 'Fever' was named Best Mixtape.

And Lil Nas X's Billy Ray Cyrus remix of viral hit 'Old Town Road' was honoured with Best Collab and Single of the Year.

The late Nipsey Hussle - who was tragically shot dead in March aged 33 - was posthumously awarded the title of MVP of the Year and Jay-Z was named Hustlers of the Year.

The full winners list is as follows:

Best Hip-Hop Video: 'Money' - Cardi B

Hot Ticket Performer: Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year: 'Astroworld' - Travis Scott

Video Director of the Year: Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year: J. Cole

MVP of the Year: Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled

Best Collab, Duo or Group: 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Single of the Year: 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

Best Mixtape: 'Fever' - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Featured Verse: J. Cole on 'a lot' - 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Impact Track: ''Middle Child,'' J. Cole

DJ of the Year: Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style): Cardi B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App: Complex

Hustler of the Year: Jay-Z

Best International Flow: Sarkodie (Ghana)