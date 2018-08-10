Lil Kim is ''over'' her feud with Nicki Minaj.

The 43-year-old rapper has been embroiled in a war of words with the 'Anaconda' hitmaker since 2010, when Nicki mentioned that she'd crossed paths with Lil Kim at a concert and asked her if they were good before taking snaps together, and Kim later retaliated with claims that Nicki's account of the night was exaggerated.

But it seems that after eight years of bitter rivalry, the 'Magic Stick' rapper is finally ready to put the past behind her, as she says she's over the feud, and she now wishes Nicki ''the best'' with her career.

When asked her thoughts on Nicki - who released her fourth album 'Queen' on Friday (10.08.18) - Kim said: ''Why isn't this about Kim? If we gon' mention one female [rapper] we need to mention them all. We need to bring everybody [into the conversation], and we need to give everybody love.

''God bless her, I wish her the best. I'm past that I'm over it ... She did what she did, until she's ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did. Once that happens, hopefully everyone will stop asking me [about Nicki].''

Since their feud began, the 32-year-old rapper has been accused of stealing Lil Kim's style, but Kim now doesn't ''really care'' about the fellow musician coming for her title as queen of hip hop.

Asked how she feels about Nicki choosing 'Queen' as the title of her album, Lil Kim added: ''I don't really care about that either. I was named that, I never named myself that. It's a difference. When the streets name you that, Biggie named me that. I didn't name myself that. When you gotta name yourself, that's a whole different thing, I would never name myself that.''

The 'Jump Off' hitmaker wants to put the past behind her, though, as she's tired of women being put against each other.

Speaking during an appearance on Real 92.3, she said: ''That automatically puts females against each other. Let each female shine, when Remy's up here, ask her about her f***ing dope a** bars.''