The Lightning Seeds are reissuing 'Jollification' for the album's 25th anniversary.

The group's defining third LP - which featured hit singles like 'Lucky You', 'Marvellous', 'Change' and 'Perfect' - was released in 1994 and went on to sell 900,000 copies.

To coincide with the re-release of the classic album, the band will be performing the record in its entirety with two very special shows later this year.

On November 7, the band - made up of Ian Broudie, Martyn Campbell, Riley Broudie, Abi Harding and Jim Sharrock - will be at the iconic London Palladium, before they play a hometown gig at the Liverpool Philarmonic Hall on November 27.

The reissued record will be remastered from the original analogue master tapes and as well as a digital release, it will also be available on both heavyweight black vinyl and a limited edited strawberry red - and scented - coloured copy.

Both of these will come with a bonus 7'' featuring rare b-sides 'Lucifer Sam' and an acoustic version of 'Perfect'.

Broudie played most of the instruments himself on 'Jollification' when it was recorded with long time collaborators Simon Rodgers and Cenzo Townshend at an old lab in Liverpool City Centre.

The record also featured contributions from Terry Hall and Alison Moyet, and Broudie is excited to celebrate the anniversary in style.

He said: ''I'm thrilled that Jollification is being reissued on vinyl to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It evokes some great memories of that time for me.

''It's brilliant to have the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with two very special nights at two iconic venues.''