Liev Schreiber has ''accepted'' his sons will never think he is ''cool''.

The 51-year-old actor - who has Sasha, 11 and Kai, 10, with ex-partner Naomi Watts - admitted his offspring weren't particularly impressed by his portrayal of The Kingpin in 2018's computer-animated superhero saga 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and he doesn't expect anything he ever does will win them over.

Speaking on Wednesday's (09.01.19) episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Liev said: ''I don't think anyone's kids think they're cool.

''I've just accepted the fact, I will never be cool to them.''

Liev had been busy shooting the sixth season of 'Ray Donovan' in Nyack, New York, and confessed that his tough roles can take a toll because he is not as ''young'' as he once was and action scenes often leave him in pain.

Liev added: ''I'm not as young as I used to be. I get knocked down a lot and I pretend to punch people and that hurts your shoulder sometimes.''

The actor has previously admitted he used to ''worry'' about being typecast by his titular role in 'Ray Donovan'.

He previously said: ''It's nice to be appreciated, but I was worried I would be useless as an actor once I got too famous. That was my big anxiety, especially since I considered myself primarily a character actor. I cherished my anonymity because it allowed me range.

''But the really terrifying thing about doing television is that you become so associated with one character that it then becomes difficult for other people to believe you as anything else.''