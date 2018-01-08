Liev Schreiber's bag which was mislaid on his flight to Los Angeles for the Golden Globes was returned to him overnight thanks to a member of Delta Airlines.
Liev Schreiber is forever indebted to Delta Airlines' baggage supervisor who had his lost luggage returned to him.
The 'Ray Donovan' actor revealed to his 333,000 Instagram followers that he had a ''really expensive'' bathing suit inside the bag, which failed to make it to LAX airport with him in time for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (07.01.18).
Alongside a picture of himself in his garden, he wrote on Instagram: ''Bag didn't make it on flight last night but life is good. Just bought a really expensive bathing suit in the gift shop to go with my winter sweater. Things are looking up. I now am in possession of exactly 4 items of clothing. It's gonna be fun working the mix and match for #Globes tonight. Fingers crossed @Delta finds the rest of my clothes and I don't have to do that tired old bow tie and bathing suit thing ... #gettingready @showtime #lievschreiber #raydonovan (sic)''
When he walked the red carpet and spoke to reporters, the 50-year-old star revealed that his belongings were still missing and that he would ''do anything'' to get them back.
Speaking on the pre-show coverage broadcast on NBC, Liev - who has nine-year-old son Samuel Kai and 10-year-old Alexander with ex-partner Naomi Watts - said: ''I lost my bag on the way here there was a little mess up at the airport. But Don from Delta, the baggage supervisor, If you are listening, I'll do anything, please anything if you find that bag and get it over here.
''I told him I would fly to Atlanta and be his personal fixer for the day if he got my bag back here tonight.''
However, a spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that the bag was found and sent to Liev overnight.
