Liev Schreiber is doing ''great'' following his split from Naomi Watts.

The couple ended their 11-year relationship in 2016 but have remained on amicable terms for the sake of their two children, Sasha, 10, and eight-year-old Sammy, and the 49-year-old actor thinks they will always have a bond because of the kids.

When asked how he is coping now to TV Week magazine, he said: '''In the case of me and Naomi, we're always going to have a relationship because we have children. So it's important we work together well in that way. So far, it's been great.''

And the 'Ray Donovan' star thinks it is vital both parents take on their fair share of parental duties even though they are no longer together.

He said: ''For me, it's our kids (that are the most important).

''It's important we find ways to fill in the cracks with each other.''

Although Liev is coping well following the break-up, Naomi isn't doing as well and has recently admitted she has ''good days and bad days''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I mean, I'm single. I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK.

''There are good days and bad days.

''Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way.''

The 'King Kong' actress isn't bitter towards her ex beau and has hailed him as a ''fantastic'' father.

She said: ''He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man and we still want the absolute best for each other.

''So that's pretty much all I'll say.''

However, the 'Shut In' actress has found being single has allowed her to focus on her career and she admits she will only take on projects that she can ''connect'' with.

She said: ''I'm here to tell the stories. Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it's more than that. It has to be stuff that you're connecting with, if it's bringing something back into your own life.''