Liev Schreiber will appear in court this week over allegations he harassed a photographer.

The 50-year-old actor must answer charges of second-degree harassment in a Rockland county court on Tuesday (14.08.18) following an alleged incident that took place in June, but his lawyer, Jonathan Ripps, insists it should never have gone that far.

He said: ''It's unfortunate that he got charged, because the allegation doesn't rise to the level of any law being broken.''

Liev had been shooting the sixth season of 'Ray Donovan' in Nyack, New York, and spent days being followed around on set by the local photographer who made the complaint.

However, Liev has not been accused of physical contact but is said to have pushed the camera away after a flash went off in his face.

His lawyer is seeking to have the charges dismissed.

He told the Journal News newspaper: ''We'll be actively discussing it with the District Attorney's Office and filing the motions to have it dismissed.''

If the charge doesn't get dismissed, the 'Spotlight' actor will plead not guilty to second-degree harassment, which is a violation.

Meanwhile, despite his prolific acting career, Liev - who has sons Sasha, 11, and Kai, nine, with former partner Naomi Watts - has previously admitted he used to ''worry'' about being typecast by his titular role in 'Ray Donovan'.

He previously said: ''It's nice to be appreciated, but I was worried I would be useless as an actor once I got too famous. That was my big anxiety, especially since I considered myself primarily a character actor. I cherished my anonymity because it allowed me range.

''But the really terrifying thing about doing television is that you become so associated with one character that it then becomes difficult for other people to believe you as anything else.''