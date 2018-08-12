Liev Schreiber will appear in court this week over allegations he harassed a photographer but his lawyer wants the charges dismissed.
Liev Schreiber will appear in court this week over allegations he harassed a photographer.
The 50-year-old actor must answer charges of second-degree harassment in a Rockland county court on Tuesday (14.08.18) following an alleged incident that took place in June, but his lawyer, Jonathan Ripps, insists it should never have gone that far.
He said: ''It's unfortunate that he got charged, because the allegation doesn't rise to the level of any law being broken.''
Liev had been shooting the sixth season of 'Ray Donovan' in Nyack, New York, and spent days being followed around on set by the local photographer who made the complaint.
However, Liev has not been accused of physical contact but is said to have pushed the camera away after a flash went off in his face.
His lawyer is seeking to have the charges dismissed.
He told the Journal News newspaper: ''We'll be actively discussing it with the District Attorney's Office and filing the motions to have it dismissed.''
If the charge doesn't get dismissed, the 'Spotlight' actor will plead not guilty to second-degree harassment, which is a violation.
Meanwhile, despite his prolific acting career, Liev - who has sons Sasha, 11, and Kai, nine, with former partner Naomi Watts - has previously admitted he used to ''worry'' about being typecast by his titular role in 'Ray Donovan'.
He previously said: ''It's nice to be appreciated, but I was worried I would be useless as an actor once I got too famous. That was my big anxiety, especially since I considered myself primarily a character actor. I cherished my anonymity because it allowed me range.
''But the really terrifying thing about doing television is that you become so associated with one character that it then becomes difficult for other people to believe you as anything else.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
The 2012 Canadian comedy Goon was one of those surprising little films that snuck up...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Tobey Maguire, Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard talk about Bobby Fischer, the main inspiration and...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Sometimes, the greatest conflicts and clash with smaller and internal conflicts in a major way....
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...