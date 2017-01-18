Liberty X are to reform as a girl group.

The 'Just A Little' hitmakers have reportedly decided to ditch band mate Kevin Simm - who on 'The Voice UK' in 2016 - and Tony Lundon to form a female-only trio as the other two are busy working on their own solo projects and Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor and Keli Young are desperate to play live.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Unfortunately Kevin is unable to take part due to his exclusive record deal with Universal and Tony's busy with his production company.

''But the girls are excited to get back on the road and are booking gigs in the UK and internationally.''

The group - who were formed of finalists from ITV talent show 'Popstars', who failed to make it into Hear'Say in 2001 - minus Kevin, 36, and Tony, 37, will hit the road to perform their greatest hits on a tour of Australia next month alongside fellow 90s pop groups B* Witched, S Club 3, Atomic Kitten and East 17.

The 'Got To Have Your Love' stars' last gig was at Birmingham Pride festival on May 28 2016, three years after they last reunited on TV show 'The Big Reunion'.

And, although Kevin is not involved, Michelle previously said they could be working on some new Liberty X music together.

At the time, the 37-year-old beauty said: ''We have gigs in the pipeline and we're actually doing Birmingham Gay Pride in a few weeks time. Kevin will be performing with us still.

''We haven't released music in a while. I can see us doing a lot more with Kevin now.''

The group's Birmingham gig was their first performance as a five-piece since summer 2014.