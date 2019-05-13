Lianne La Havas and Corinne Bailey Rae have been added as special guests for Stevie Wonder's British Summer Time Hyde Park show.

The 'Superstition' hitmaker - who last played the London summer festival series three years ago - will bring his 'The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music' concert to London for the first time on July 6.

As well as being joined by long-time friend and peer Lionel Richie, Stevie will be in the company of the acclaimed soulful jazz singer - who featured on late music icon Prince's album 'Art Official Age' in 2014 - and the 'Put Your Records On' hitmaker, who will both grace the Great Oak Stage to warm up the festival crowd for the 'Isn't She Lovely' singer's epic performance.

Speaking about 'Song Party' - which celebrates his storied career, spanning almost six decades - Stevie said: ''We're living in a time where there's so much is going on in the world.

''But the one thing that we know for sure that we can celebrate is life, love and music.

''I'm very thankful that you all have been so wonderful to me, giving me your life and allowing me to share my music with you since I was 11 years old, which was just a little ago. So, we're just going to play and have fun.''

The 69-year-old music icon's reunion with Lionel will come after Stevie paid tribute to his close friend by performing a cover of his 1977 hit with the Commodores 'Easy' at the 'Hello' hitmaker's Kennedy Center Honours ceremony in December 2017.

Lionel said at the time: ''I got into the business because I wanted to be like Stevie Wonder, so for all of a sudden for Stevie to be singing my song, it was surreal.''

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park will also see performances from the biggest names in the music industry, including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The National, Robbie Williams and Florence + the Machine, this summer.

Tickets for Stevie's show are available from www.bst-hydepark.com/tickets/6th-july-stevie-wonder