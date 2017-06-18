One Direction could reunite for the Grenfell Tower charity single.

The boy band are currently on an extended hiatus while they work on their solo careers, but it looks like a reunion could be happening sooner than expected as Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have already agreed to appear on the track, while Niall Horan and Harry Styles are desperately trying to clear their schedules for the gig.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US.''

It's thought Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur, Emeli Sande, Craig David, urban grime artists Stormzy and Skepta, and sixties legends The Who have agreed to feature on the single after Simon Cowell reached out to them.

The 57-year-old music mogul - who lives close to the tower block in west London which was destroyed in an inferno on Wednesday (14.06.17) leaving at least 17 residents dead and dozens more injured - contacted numerous record labels the day after the horrific blaze to compile a list of artists to record on the single in a bid to raise money to help anyone affected by the disaster.

Simon plans to have the song - which has not yet been chosen - ready for release at the start of next week with all proceeds going to the families.

He said: ''We will record it hopefully and finish it Sunday, latest Monday (19.06.17). We already started to get a lot of people calling in saying, 'of course we would love to do it'. I do genuinely believe this will make a difference.''

The 'X Factor' judge - who has three-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman - would be appalled with himself if he didn't do anything to try and help the victims of the devastating incident which has left hundreds of people homeless.

Artists who could be involved in the charity record include those signed to his Syco label, such as Little Mix, Camila Cabello, Labrinth, and Noah Cyrus.