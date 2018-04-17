Liam Payne has hinted One Direction could reunite with one big ''fantastic show'' in the future.

The 24-year-old hunk has teased Directioners that now that he and his bandmates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - have developed as solo artists, following their hiatus which began in 2016, they have discussed making a huge comeback.

He told German news outlet Promiflash: ''You know I think it (a reunion) will happen at some point in the distant future. ''We've all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing.

''With everybody being so successful ... It's is so important for us to be able to make that show.

''And it's the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger.

''It's the only way we could get more successful really, isn't it? By being good on your own.''

It's not known if former member Zayn Malik - who quit in 2015 to lead a normal life - will be part of their future plans.

The 'For You' singer - who has 12-month-old son Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl - has previously insisted the boyband would be ''coming back around at some point''.

Asked if it has always been an aim of his to be a solo artist after he first entered 'The X Factor' solo, he said: ''It's always been a dream. I wouldn't say it's always been an aim. Once One Direction started, it was just the passion. It was fantastic and it still is. It's coming back around at some point, I'm sure ... Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to - I mean we've got an album ['Made In The AM'] we haven't even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.''

And 24-year-old Niall previously insisted he would drop everything if a One Direction reunion was to ''come knocking''.

He said: ''I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, f*** what I'm doing. I don't give a s**t if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for that.''