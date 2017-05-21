Liam Payne would not trust Harry Styles to babysit his child.

The 23-year-old singer admitted he would not ask his One Direction bandmate to look after his son Bear - whose mother is Liam's partner Cheryl Tweedy - because he fears Harry would dress the tot up in a ridiculous outfit.

When asked which member of One Direction he would get to babysit his son, Liam chose Louis Tomlinson, who has 16-month-old son Freddie with former fling Briana Jungwirth.

Speaking on the Vodafone Big Top 40, he said: ''I suppose Louis because Louis' got a nipper, but he'd be my last choice in my head, that's the funniest thing. But he's got to be first because he knows more than the rest of them.

''I couldn't rely on Harry because I feel that my child would come out dressed in something that I just wouldn't understand and then with Niall [Horan], the child would be putting golf balls on tees. Niall would be pushing the pram while swinging the putter. I think I'll leave Bear with me, although am I the most trusted?''

Liam previously revealed he had planned a mini One Direction reunion to celebrate Bear's birth but things didn't exactly go to plan when Harry said he couldn't make it.

He said: ''Do you know what, I'm doing some sort of like, it's like the man's equivalent of the baby shower. It's the head wetting thing. I've had to put it off for a little bit because of work things.

''But it's coming round soon. I've put around the invite to the rest of the boys saying to come. I don't think Harry can make it but I think Niall's gonna swing by. We've got a little golf course thing going on in the back garden and he can't resist a bit of golf that boy.''