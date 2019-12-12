Liam Payne ''doesn't know'' what he'd say to Harry Styles anymore.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker thinks his former One Direction bandmate has become a mysterious figure and he doesn't feel they have much in common so he'd struggle to make conversation.

He admitted to The Face magazine: ''There's so much mystery around who he's become. I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought, I don't know what more I'd say to him other than, 'Hello' and 'How are you?' ''

The 26-year-old star - who has two-year-old son Bear with former partner Cheryl - branded the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's dress sense ''weird''.

Asked what he thinks of Harry's 1970s-influenced ''big trousers'' and eye-catching outfits, he said: ''I couldn't put myself in that. I'd look f**king... It'd look weird.''

And Liam thinks he and the 25-year-old heartthrob are ''polar opposite'' musically.

He said: ''I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I'm like the antichrist version of what Harry is.''

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Stack It Up' singer admitted he's still trying to ''figure out'' life.

Asked ''What is the meaning of life?'', he told the publication: ''To be honest with you, I think we're all trying to f**king figure that out...''

Liam recently insisted he was never ''massive mates'' with the rest of One Direction, which also included Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

He said: ''One Direction was like my office, there's one you get along with, one you don't get along with as much.

''There's a misconception that we were massive mates but that wasn't the case. Towards the end it was just about drinking and having a laugh.''