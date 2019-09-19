Liam Payne finds the idea of his son following him into the music business ''scary''.

The 26-year-old singer has two-year-old Bear with his ex-girlfriend, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy, and due to his parents' careers the youngster is already showing a huge interest in music.

Liam wouldn't stop his son from going into the family business but he would be worried for him because he knows about all the extra pressures of the music industry.

In an interview on Hits Radio Breakfast, he said: ''Bear loves music which kind of scares the crap out of me. This job's a bit scary. It's not that I don't want it for him. I'll support him whatever he wants to do. But at the same time, the amount of stuff that comes with it, you really have to be in it. So as a parent, you're like this is a little bit scary mate. I don't know.''

Liam has just dropped his highly-anticipated new solo single 'Stack It Up', which also features American rap star A Boogie wit da Hoodie and was written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred Gibson and Boogie. The pair both star in the accompanying video, which was shot in New York in an amusement arcade.

Liam's latest track has come out just a couple of weeks after fellow former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson's single 'Kill My Mind' and ahead of an impending release from 1D heartthrob Harry Styles.

'Strip That Down' hitmaker Liam thinks it's great that all the guys are releasing new music that is different and reflective of who they are as solo artists.

He said: ''We do such different stuff. Me and Harry are chalk and cheese, we are the other ends of the One Direction spectrum in terms of what we actually do. I wouldn't do some of the stuff he does, same as he wouldn't do some of the stuff I do.

''I feel like Niall was the biggest One Direction fan out of all of us. He still has most of the same team that we all had before. I feel like 'Slow Hands' could almost have been a bit of a One Direction song. Everyone is doing their own thing which I think is the best thing ever.''

'Stack It Up' ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie is out now on Capitol Records.