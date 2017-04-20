Liam Payne is working with rap stars Migos on a collaboration.

The 23-year-old singer has reportedly teamed up with the hip-hop trio - comprised of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff - for a song on his eagerly-anticiparted debut solo album in a bid to make something different to his One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, who recently dropped his new single 'Sign of the Times'.

And, although he is teaming up with Migos - who became popular after featuring on Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean's 'Slide' - sources say Liam is not turning to rap and wants to sound like Justin Bieber meets Drake with his new tunes.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Working with Migos is a big deal.

''They are one of the most highly regarded hip-hop groups in the world.

''The collaboration will help push his name out beyond 1D fans in the States.

''Liam wants his solo music to sound like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake

''It's definitely not going to be a hip-hop album. He has worked with so many different producers and artists.

''But what's for sure is that his songs will sound very, very different to what Harry Styles has put out.''

Aside from Migos, the heartthrob has also worked with Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J.

While Liam - who has a newborn son, whose name is not yet know, with his girlfriend Cheryl - is busy working away from home in Los Angeles, he is said to still be taking offers on songs for his record.

British pop star Conor Maynard recently said he sent Liam - who is signed to Capitol Records UK - some tracks he has written for consideration to be included.

Liam is said to still be open to more music if it fits what he wants to put out on the album.

Conor told BANG Showbiz: ''I've hung out with Liam a lot of times. At the moment I know that he's working on his solo project and I know he's looking for songs for his album. Different sessions I've been in people have said, 'Oh shall we work on some amazing stuff for Liam Payne?'''