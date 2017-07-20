Liam Payne has vowed not to spoil his baby son.

The 'Strip That Down' singer and his partner Cheryl Tweedy have an estimated personal fortune of over £70 million but plan to raise four-month-old Bear to understand he is ''very lucky'' and hard work brings in great rewards.

He said: ''We are very lucky and we will raise him to know we've worked hard to have these nice things.''

Liam loves seeing how his son is changing every day and thinks being a father is ''incredible''.

He told French music station Just Music: ''I discover him every day and I see his eyes brighten when I talk to him. He always looks at me with great attention and he often tries to imitate me by moving his mouth.

''I'm happy to be a dad, it's an incredible thing. I give my son as much love as I have received from my parents.''

And the 23-year-old singer praised his 34-year-old girlfriend for being a ''great'' mother to their little boy.

He said: ''I also have an incredible girlfriend, she's a great mum and I could not have been happier to have her as the mother of my child.''

After finding fame on 'The X Factor' in 2010, Liam enjoyed huge success as a member of One Direction and has now launched a solo career, but admits nothing can compare to the birth of his son.

Speaking on stage during an interview with Virgin Radio France, he said: ''Oh man, I mean the birth of my son has been the most amazing thing that I've been involved with so far, but I have to say playing stadiums around the world and going out with you guys, thank you so much for everything you do for us.''