Liam Payne has admitted his first choice of moniker for his son Bear was Arthur, because he believed it was a tough name.
Liam Payne wanted to name his son Arthur.
The former One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their baby boy Bear Grey Payne into the world almost two months ago, and taking over a month to reveal his moniker to the public, the hunk says he had originally picked out a more traditional name.
He told UK radio station KISS FM on Wednesday (17.05.17): ''I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank - Arthur Payne. He's not a guy you'd mess around with. I don't think Bear is either, though.''
The news comes after the 23-year-old singer - who is due to release his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' on Friday (19.05.17) - admitted he also wanted a more traditional moniker for his son's middle name too, before settling on the unique name Grey.
He said: ''It was going to be James, I was going to name him, because my middle name's James. I was gonna give him my middle name, but I like Grey. I prefer Grey.''
It isn't the first time Liam has spoken about wanting his son to have a traditional name either, as he previously said he let the former Girls Aloud singer pick out their tot's ''unusual'' moniker because it would be more memorable to people.
He said: ''It was like an internal battle.
''I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. And the reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won't forget. And I like that.
''At first I wasn't really having it. I was like, 'I'm not really sure. I don't really understand.'
''When I look at him, he's just Bear. Now I look at him and he's Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway.''
