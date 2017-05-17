Liam Payne wanted to name his son Arthur.

The former One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their baby boy Bear Grey Payne into the world almost two months ago, and taking over a month to reveal his moniker to the public, the hunk says he had originally picked out a more traditional name.

He told UK radio station KISS FM on Wednesday (17.05.17): ''I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank - Arthur Payne. He's not a guy you'd mess around with. I don't think Bear is either, though.''

The news comes after the 23-year-old singer - who is due to release his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' on Friday (19.05.17) - admitted he also wanted a more traditional moniker for his son's middle name too, before settling on the unique name Grey.

He said: ''It was going to be James, I was going to name him, because my middle name's James. I was gonna give him my middle name, but I like Grey. I prefer Grey.''

It isn't the first time Liam has spoken about wanting his son to have a traditional name either, as he previously said he let the former Girls Aloud singer pick out their tot's ''unusual'' moniker because it would be more memorable to people.

He said: ''It was like an internal battle.

''I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. And the reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won't forget. And I like that.

''At first I wasn't really having it. I was like, 'I'm not really sure. I don't really understand.'

''When I look at him, he's just Bear. Now I look at him and he's Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway.''