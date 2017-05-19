Liam Payne planned a mini One Direction reunion to celebrate his son Bear's birth.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker wanted to bring all his former bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - together to mark the birth of his son, who he has with his partner Cheryl, but his hopes of a reunion haven't gone to plan.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the Capital London Breakfast show on Friday morning (19.05.17), he said: ''Do you know what, I'm doing some sort of like, it's like the man's equivalent of the baby shower. It's the head wetting thing. I've had to put it off for a little bit because of work things.

''But it's coming round soon. I've put around the invite to the rest of the boys saying to come. I don't think Harry can make it but I think Niall's gonna swing by. We've got a little golf course thing going on in the back garden and he can't resist a bit of golf that boy.''

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer previously revealed he hopes the band reunite to make another album.

Asked about a reunion, he said: ''It's no disrespect, never any disrespect, I had some of the best times in my life in that band, and you know, some things I'll never forget. It's given me the greatest outlet to make my own music, and move forward.

''I don't really know, it's difficult to see how everyone's gonna work out at the moment. I'd like to think there was one, and there deserves to be one. There was an album that wasn't toured, which I wrote half of! I think it deserves it's time. But we need to write another album, and do some more tours later on.''

Tune into the all new Capital London Breakfast show with Roman Kemp, weekdays 6am - 10am and Saturdays 6am - 9am.