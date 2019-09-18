Liam Payne is ''very happy'' with his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old singer recently rekindled his romance with Maya Henry, who he first enjoyed a brief fling with after splitting up from Cheryl Tweedy two years ago, and Liam revealed he is perfectly content and doesn't care what anyone thinks about their romance.

Speaking on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp', he said: ''I'm very happy at the moment. I'm just past the point where I'm bothered about whether or not... it's not worth my happiness. I'd rather just go out and do what I want. I don't really care any more. I've got nothing to hide so it's fine.''

Liam and Maya first met at a Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner in Tremezzo, Lake Como shortly after his split from Cheryl, with whom he has son Bear, two.

After the party in Italy, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker was also seen partying with the Instagram star on board a luxury yacht in Cannes, France.

Meanwhile, Liam also opened up about how Jennifer Lopez once gave him her number.

He said: ''I was song-writing quite a lot and producing different things and I had about 40 songs just sat there and someone introduced me to someone that knew J-Lo and I was like 'ok, cool, whatever' sort of thing. They were like 'oh, would you like to come to her house?' I was like 'sure, why not?'. It was the most gorgeous house I've ever seen, I was walking in like 'oh my god what is this?' and she came and met us at the door and then we just sat in this little studio she had in the back, I played her a bunch of different songs. Then there was one song where she started dancing and I was just sat in the chair like 'what the hell is wrong with my life'. And then when I was leaving she was like 'oh just take my number and de-de-de-de-de'.''

When asked what he saved her number as, Liam replied: ''Jenny from the Block. What else are you gonna do? Well I don't want people to know who it is.''

And Liam also spoke about his close friendship with One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

He said: ''I speak to Louis more than I speak to anybody else and we've kind of like supported each other through the whole process, but I feel like because we were in the band, he was the oldest and I'd been doing it for a little bit so we kind of moulded together to make, like, whoever's gonna look after the thing. So if something would go wrong, we'd talk about it. So we always phone each other up when there's something tipping in life a little bit, which is quite nice to have somebody to lean on like that.''

