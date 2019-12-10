Liam Payne has teamed up with new app QJAM to offer fans a unique signing experience.

The 'Stack It Up' hitmaker will be giving music lovers the opportunity to talk ''one-to-one'' with him in a live video chat from 5pm on Tuesday (10.12.19) via the new app, before receiving a personally signed digital artwork of his long-awaited debut solo album, 'LP1', which was released last week.

The former One Direction star tweeted on Monday (09.12.19): ''I'll be doing a global digital signing tomorrow for my album #LP1! Follow the link below and come say hello! http://liam-payne.lnk.to/DigitalSigning (sic)''

QJAM gives artists everything they need to host signing events no matter where they are in the world.

The app is the brainchild of Toby Harris, who runs 100% Records (Robyn, Bjork, Moby), and BBC iPlayer developer Anthony Rose.

Toby said: ''It's now more important than ever for artists to find exciting new ways to establish strong, lasting connections with their fans around the world.

''With QJAM we're creating intimate, valuable experiences that bring artists and fans together in a way that hasn't happened before.

''We're driven by a desire to make this exclusive experience completely inclusive and maximise organic social growth.

''It's time to bring in store signings into the now, and bring artists closer to their fans, wherever they are in the world.''

To take part in the ''world's first'' digital signing experience with Liam, fans can sign up via qjam.com/events/RKKRFdCHRarC4M2mkrIz