Liam Payne will be reunited with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl for Christmas lunch.

The 26-year-old pop star has two-year-old son Bear with his former partner and he will be spending some time on the festive day with Cheryl, 36, when he visits his child to give him some presents.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', Liam shared: ''I'm gonna go down and see Bear and maybe cook a Christmas dinner and just hang out with the family. I like to do Sunday roasts, it just brings you back to normality. We're gonna go down and cook some food and hang out. It's the first time he really gets Christmas now, and I want to see him actually unwrapping presents this year though. Otherwise it will just be Cheryl by the tree again opening everything.''

The couple announced they had split in July 2018 after over two years together and welcoming baby Bear in March 2017.

Liam's career means he goes weeks without seeing his son and while that is ''always difficult'', he's grateful technology means he can retain contact with Bear.

Earlier this week, he said: ''He's good at using the phone and FaceTime.''

Liam also opened up on his close friendship with his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, admitting he has nothing but admiration for his 27-year-old pal for the way he has coped with a rough couple of years.

The former 'X Factor' judge lost his mother Johannah to cancer in 2016 and his younger sister Félicité had died at the age of 18 earlier this year due to a cardiac arrest.

Liam said: ''I speak a lot to Louis who's had a crazy few years more than anyone - a very sad few years actually. He's doing amazing, it's transformed him into the most beautiful human being ever. I love spending time with him, it's nice to reach out to someone who's been through that same experience.''

Liam also thanked his former bandmates - who also include Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - for being there to support him during their rise to fame when he was just 15-years-old.

He continued: ''When I think about somebody like Justin Bieber, who went through his whole level of fame by himself, he had no one else who knew what it was like. I tend to give him a little bit of a break sometimes. For use, we had each other and we knew what it felt like to be in One Direction. It still feels that way today.''