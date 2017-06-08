Liam Payne is to perform 'Strip That Down' at Capital's Summertime Ball on Saturday (10.06.17).

The 23-year-old hunk will be reunited with his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, also 23, at the one-day music festival held at Wembley Stadium.

Sharing his excitement on Twitter, Liam wrote: ''Excited to say I'm going to be performing #STRIPTHATDOWN at @capitalofficial Summertime Ball! Let's do this #LiamPayneAtCapitalSTB (sic).''

'Easy Love' hitmaker Sigala has also joined the bill, but those planning to see Maroon 5 will be disappointed as they have pulled out.

'Slow Hands' hitmaker Niall previously confessed he is feeling ''nervous'' about performing in front of 80,000 fans at the concert.

He spilled: ''You're stepping out in front of 80,000 people, it's going to be scary! But you have to relish it at the same time, you know they're your songs, people know them that are coming to watch because they listen to the station, they're going to have a good day and you're amongst a great line-up.''

All tickets for the ball sold out in a record 82 minutes.

Ashley Tabor, founder & executive president of Global, said: ''This year we sold out tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone in record time. We already had an unbelievable line-up featuring the world's hottest artists and it's just got even bigger as we announced Liam Payne and Sigala are joining the bill. We can't wait!''

Liam and Niall will be joined on the bill by Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, James Arthur, Martin Jensen and 'X Factor' runners-up 5 After Midnight.

Other performers include Little Mix, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Sean Paul, Julia Michaels, Zedd, Louisa Johnson and JP Cooper.